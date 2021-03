Video: We Are China

In pics: FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier matches

Xinhua) 11:34, March 25, 2021

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier Group A match between Portugal and Azerbaijan in Turin, Italy, March 24, 2020. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)