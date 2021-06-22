Main battle tanks in realistic training

China Military Online) 11:24, June 22, 2021

A group of main battle tanks attached to a tank detachment with a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command drive in speed, raising a cloud of dust during a long-distance maneuver in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region on June 7, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Jinguang)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)