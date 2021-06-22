Home>>
Main battle tanks in realistic training
(China Military Online) 11:24, June 22, 2021
A group of main battle tanks attached to a tank detachment with a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command drive in speed, raising a cloud of dust during a long-distance maneuver in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region on June 7, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Jinguang)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.