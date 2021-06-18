Gallery of Chinese Poverty Alleviation launched online to introduce Chinese experience to Africa

Johannesburg, June 18 (People's Daily Online) -- On June 18, 2021, the Chinese Consulate General in Johannesburg launched the Gallery of Chinese Poverty Alleviation online. The exhibition will run until Dec. 15. People in South Africa and Africa will be able to watch the exhibition via the website and social media platforms in other countries.

The theme of this photo exhibition is "Creating Better lives, Creating Miracles", and tells stories of Chinese poverty alleviation to the people of South Africa and other African countries with vivid pictures, to share the experience of China's fight against poverty, further promote common development and progress, and to contribute Chinese wisdom and solutions to building a global community of shared future.

Tang Zhongdong, the Chinese Consul General in Johannesburg, said the website is available in English and Chinese, with more than 100 pictures covering poverty alleviation through industry, ecology, science and technology, education, culture, tourism, transportation, relocation and society. It also features pictures of Chinese enterprises and overseas Chinese in South Africa joining hands with South African people to create a better life.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, China has fought a decisive battle against poverty that is unprecedented in scale and intensity, and has benefited the largest number of people in human history. China is home to nearly one fifth of the world’s population. Its complete eradication of extreme poverty is unparalleled in the history of humankind, Tang said.

“Poverty is one of the most important problems restricting Africa's development,” Tang said, “People from China and South Africa have always been good brothers and partners. The specific situation and background of the problems of poverty faced by the two sides are different, but they share the same essence. The purpose of the gallery is to share the experience of Chinese poverty alleviation with Africa, so that they can have a more comprehensive understanding of China and the CPC.”

People can also watch the exhibition and interact with the official account of the Chinese Consulate General in Johannesburg on WeChat and overseas social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. More and more African people will be able to learn about China's poverty alleviation stories and experiences through this gallery.

