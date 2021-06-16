20th "Chinese Bridge" contest held in Ukraine

A contestant delivers a speech via video link during a contest of the 20th "Chinese Bridge," in Ukraine, June 13, 2021. The Ukrainian national qualification contest of the 20th "Chinese Bridge," an annual worldwide Chinese competition for international students, was held online on Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 19 students from three Ukrainian universities participated in the contest, which was organized by the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine and consisted of three parts: answering questions about the history and culture of China, a monologue on a chosen topic, and performances. Vlada Nebenzya, a student from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, won the contest. She will represent Ukraine at the finals in China. (Photo by Sergey Starostenko/Xinhua)

