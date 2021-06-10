Confucius Classroom opens at Ukraine's university

Xinhua) 11:00, June 10, 2021

KIEV, June 9 (Xinhua) -- A Confucius Classroom was unveiled here on Tuesday at Borys Grinchenko Kyiv University.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Fan Xianrong said that the university named after Borys Grinchenko is one of the outstanding educational institutions in Ukraine, and does a lot to promote the Chinese language and culture in Ukraine.

Noting that China and Ukraine are important trading partners, Fan said that studying the Chinese language can help build friendship and mutual understanding between the people of the two countries.

Viktor Ogneviuk, rector of the university, thanked the Chinese ambassador for his support of the university, and expressed hope to continue cooperating with Chinese partners to jointly promote Chinese language studies in Ukraine.

