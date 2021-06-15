Chinese language competition held online in Ukraine amid pandemic

Xinhua) 11:07, June 15, 2021

KIEV, June 14 (Xinhua) -- The Ukrainian national qualification contest of the 20th "Chinese Bridge," an annual worldwide Chinese competition for international students, was held online on Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 19 students from three Ukrainian universities participated in the contest, which was organized by the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine and consisted of three parts: answering questions about the history and culture of China, a monologue on a chosen topic, and performances.

Vlada Nebenzya, a student from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, won the contest. She will represent Ukraine at the finals in China.

"Over the past year, Confucius Institutes and classes have held many different activities in Ukraine to mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the study of the Chinese language and to stimulate the interest of Ukrainian students in this subject," said Wang Dajun, cultural-educational counsellor of the embassy.

The "Chinese Bridge" competition aims to strengthen the world's understanding of the Chinese language and culture.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)