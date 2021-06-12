Political advisors discuss ways to boost multimodal transport

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over a consultation session on measures to develop multimodal transport in Beijing, capital of China, June 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese political advisors on Friday discussed measures to develop multimodal transport during a consultation session in Beijing.

The session was held by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body. It was presided over by Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

Wang stressed implementing measures concerning multimodal transport in the 14th Five-year Plan and called for efforts in the integrated development of all means of transport.

Political advisors urged more work to optimize the country's transport management system, adding that different means of transport should be planned, developed, and managed in a coordinated, unified manner.

While improving transport infrastructure, the country should ramp up information sharing among different transport means and set up a monitoring mechanism for tracking cargo, the political advisors said.

They also advised China to increase the capacity and efficiency of the China-Europe freight trains, improve services at major customs, and promote integrated regional customs clearance.

