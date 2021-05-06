China's transport investment continues to grow in Q1

Xinhua) May 06, 2021

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment in the transport sector grew rapidly in the first quarter of this year, official data showed.

From January to March, the sector's total fixed-asset investment jumped 52.8 percent year on year to 579.2 billion yuan (about 89.3 billion U.S. dollars), according to the Ministry of Transport.

The figure climbed 18.5 percent from the same period in 2019, the ministry said.

Investment in road and waterway constructions soared 60.1 percent from a year ago to 459.7 billion yuan during the period.

