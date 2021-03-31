Over 130 bln USD of investment inked at Guangzhou Annual Investment Conference

Xinhua) 11:06, March 31, 2021

GUANGZHOU, March 30 (Xinhua) -- The southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou saw a total investment of more than 860 billion yuan (about 131 billion U.S. dollars) inked during its annual investment conference held on Tuesday.

A total of 183 projects in fields including artificial intelligence, biomedicine and high-end services were signed during the meeting, which are expected to yield more than 600 billion yuan in annual output value.

Meanwhile, the conference released a supportive document on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), introducing measures to facilitate the city's innovation and development in cross-border e-commerce.

In 2020, Guangzhou saw a trend-bucking increase of 7.5 percent in its actual utilization of foreign capital, while the paid-in investment by countries and regions along the Belt and Road grew by 67.6 percent.

The Guangzhou Annual Investment Conference has been successfully held six times. This year, for the first time, overseas sub-conferences were set up in six cities on four continents.

Themed "Pioneering New Growth, Spurring Fresh Vitality," this year's conference attracted more than 2,000 guests from home and abroad, involving more than 460 enterprises and institutions from 35 countries and regions.

