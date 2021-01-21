Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 21, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China attracts more foreign investment last year despite coronavirus strike

(Xinhua)    13:16, January 21, 2021

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Foreign investors chose to pile more of their funds in China last year as the country posted growth despite economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Global investors claimed more than a third of commercial real estate deals in the capital city of Beijing, an increase from previous years, property manager JLL said recently.

"Beijing is expected to remain a strong choice for foreign investors, particularly as the nation's capital is predicted to see more signs of recovery sooner than most other major markets overseas," Michael Wang, senior director of capital markets for JLL North China, said in a release.

Foreign direct investment into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 6.2 percent year-on-year to a record high of 999.98 billion yuan in 2020, the Ministry of Commerce said Wednesday. In U.S. dollar terms, the inflow went up 4.5 percent year-on-year to 144.37 billion dollars.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York