China's major ports register rising container throughput

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Container throughput at China's major ports continued to enjoy upward momentum in the middle of December, data from an industrial association showed.

From Dec. 11 to 20, container throughput at China's eight key ports increased 9.8 percent year on year, with the growth rate at Shanghai, Ningbo and Shenzhen ports exceeding 10 percent, according to the China Ports and Harbours Association.

Specifically, the container throughput for foreign trade rose 11.9 percent from a year earlier during the same period, up 7 percentage points from that posted in the previous 10 days.

The boom in container throughput for foreign trade came amid the rapid expansion in China's exports, which jumped 21.1 percent year on year in November in U.S. dollar terms, the fastest growth since February 2018.

Industrial production also revived with China's industrial profits increasing by 15.5 percent year on year in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Sunday.

Meanwhile, ports along the Yangtze River maintained rapid production growth. The cargo throughput in Nanjing, Wuhan and Chongqing ports surged by 15.4 percent from a year earlier, the association said.