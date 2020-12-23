China moves fast to become world leader in transport

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China is forging ahead in developing a comprehensive and multidimensional traffic network that is intelligent, safe and green as it looks to become a world leader in the field, according to a white paper released Tuesday.

The white paper, titled "Sustainable Development of Transport in China," was released by the State Council Information Office to provide a full picture of China's achievements in the field and share its strategy and activities in building a sustainable transport system.

Following a strategy of coordinating the development of the transport industry with its economy and society, China has, over the past decades, transformed the once-backward sector into a modern network, which now leads the world in terms of the scale of the transport infrastructure.

By the end of 2019, China had a total of 139,000 km of rail track, of which high-speed lines represented 35,000 km, and a total of more than 5 million km of highways, of which expressways represented 150,000 km, according to the white paper.

The country's navigable inland waterways came in at 127,000 km and certified civil airports stood at 238. The road network density in the urban built-up areas was 6.65 km per sq km and the road area ratio was 13.19 percent.

Boasting self-developed core technologies and world-leading mega-projects, China is also making steady progress from a follower to a leader in transport technology.

China leads the world in technology for railways at high altitudes and in extremely low temperatures and is a global player in high-speed and heavy-haul railways. It has solved the most challenging technical problems confronting highway construction in difficult geological conditions such as plateau permafrost, expansive soil, and desert, according to the white paper.

China also leads in core technologies for building build deep-water offshore ports, improving massive estuary and long waterways, and building large airports.

Pursuing a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up, China has been expanding cooperation with other countries in the field of transport, actively promoting global connectivity and engaging in global transport governance, the white paper noted.

"At present, the world is facing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession. Transport can play an important role in binding countries together and promoting economic growth during this difficult time," the white paper said.

Facing changes in the international and domestic arena, China is moving faster in developing a national comprehensive and multidimensional traffic network, and reinforcing its strength in transport to satisfy the needs of its people, ensure adequate support for transport, and become a world leader in this field, according to the white paper.

Giving priority to transport in future plans, China will shift its focus from speed and scale to quality and efficiency, from independent initiatives to integrated multimodal development, and from traditional drivers to innovative forces.

"Our country will build a modern comprehensive transport system that is safe, convenient, efficient, green and economical, equipped with world-class facilities, technology, management and services," the white paper stated, underlining the goal of building up significant strength in transport by 2035.

Upholding the vision of a global community of shared future, China has vowed to continue implementing the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and strengthening international exchanges and transport cooperation.

"China will work with all other countries to promote global connectivity and stronger people-to-people ties, and make a greater contribution to building a better world," the white paper added.