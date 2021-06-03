Artillery troops launch UAV for flight training

China Military Online) 11:00, June 03, 2021

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is launched for a flight training exercise conducted by an artillery brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army on May 31, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Zhaobing)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)