Artillery troops launch UAV for flight training
(China Military Online) 11:00, June 03, 2021
An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is launched for a flight training exercise conducted by an artillery brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army on May 31, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Zhaobing)
