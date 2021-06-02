Octogenarian writes 270-meter-long calligraphy scrolls of CPC history

Liang Zhenlin showcases his calligraphy scrolls of the history of the Communist Party of China. (People’s Daily Online/Liu Shihao)

Liang Zhenlin, 83, who lives in a village in Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei province, has spent 200 days writing 270-meter-long calligraphy scrolls depicting the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to mark the centenary anniversary of the party’s founding.

Starting on Sept. 20, 2020, the octogenarian has spent more than four hours every day copying out a 290,000-word book on the Party’s history on three fabric scrolls. He completed the work on April 10 this year.

“There would not be a New China without the CPC. I truly understand the meaning of the sentence from my personal experience over the past 80 years. So I want to prepare a gift for the Party’s 100th anniversary,” Liang said while showcasing his work.

According to Liang, his father died early and his mother remarried, so he was raised by his grandparents. He had a hard time in the early years, and at one point had to beg on the streets before the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

“In the past, we didn’t have enough food and clothes,” he said, recalling the bitter memories of the old days.

Liang said that after getting his own house and land after the founding of the People’s Republic of China, his family’s living conditions began getting better. In the 1980s, he started his own business and earned much more thanks to the country’s reform and opening-up.

“My story serves as a vivid example of how the CPC has led the Chinese people in changing their lives. So I thank the CPC from the bottom of my heart,” said Liang.

Though Liang is not a CPC member, he once copied out the CPC Constitution together with his son, who is a Party member.

“During the process, my personal experience often came to my mind, which reinforces my strong conviction that the Chinese people would not enjoy a happy life without the leadership of the CPC. So I want to tell the CPC’s history to future generations in the form of calligraphy,” Liang said, further explaining the reasons behind his decision to write the calligraphy scrolls.

