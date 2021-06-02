Interview: Striving for people's well-being key to CPC's success, say Spanish sociologists

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Xinhua) -- "We could live anywhere in the world. But we chose China," said Miguel Sazatornil and his wife, Maria Cruz Alonso, both sociologists from Spain who have lived in China for 19 years.

Sitting down with Xinhua reporters in a Shanghai cafe, the couple shared their views on why the Communist Party of China (CPC), which will soon celebrate its centenary, could lead Chinese people to a better future based on their experiences.

In their opinion, it is no easy feat for a political party to have survived and prospered for 100 years, and the key to the CPC's success is its unremitting efforts to achieve well-being for the people.

The couple first came to China in 2002 on a work trip, and was instantly amazed by the transformation of Chinese society, which, in their words, "has been a unique revolution that has rarely happened in known history." A year later, they decided to settle down in Shanghai.

"China has many accomplishments, for example, poverty alleviation, which few countries could achieve," said Sazatornil, noting that the country has managed to improve the average level of people's well-being in various fields, such as economy, education and public health.

They also noticed that Chinese people, especially the younger generation, are paying increasing attention to cultural and artistic enjoyment.

"That's a result of people no longer worrying about putting food on the table," said Sazatornil. "Only when the basic needs are met do people start to pursue something on a more meaningful level."

"Making changes is challenging for even a small country, let alone a populous country like China. It's like 'mission impossible'," Sazatornil emphasized.

During the past 100 years, the CPC had its ebbs and flows, but it always learned to adapt to any occasion, winning trust and support from the people, said Sazatornil.

"In China, a person cannot get elected as a leader simply because they have money to splurge or because they know how to promote themselves or sound plausible on a public platform," he analyzed, adding that people in China engage in politics for a chance to serve the public, not for manipulation of power or personal gain.

Last year, China's fight against COVID-19 deeply impressed the Spanish couple. They believe that the precondition of China's victory in the fight is that the people wholeheartedly trust their leaders.

"Chinese people believe that every decision made by the CPC leadership is for their benefit, and they also know that the leadership is here to serve them," said Sazatornil.

As sociologists, the couple believes China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and long-range objectives through 2035 laid out a clear blueprint for future development to boost the quality of life from both economic and social aspects. "I believe that China is developing on the right track," he said.

Now, Sazatornil and Alonso are part of Shanghai's academic and cultural circle, collaborating closely with the Shanghai International Cultural Association and the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences.

In 2018, they published a book titled "Tearing Down Prejudice Against Chinese" in English, Spanish and Chinese, in which they refuted various prejudices and biases on China that have been rooted in many Westerners' minds.

The couple has also co-authored multiple articles in Spanish media regarding China's economic reform and development and Chinese culture, which played an active role in helping to eliminate false stereotypes and correcting misconceptions on China, said Deng Xiaoxian, a friend of theirs and vice president of the Shanghai International Culture Association.

Having lived in China for nearly two decades, Sazatornil and Alonso currently have no plans to move elsewhere. They feel comfortable living in a country "full of hope and vitality" and look forward to seeing new changes happening here.

