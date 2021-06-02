Senior CPC official calls on China Daily to better present China to world

June 02, 2021

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, talks with a staff member of China Daily newspaper in Beijing, capital of China, June 1, 2021. Huang on Tuesday addressed a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the newspaper's launch. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Tuesday called on China Daily newspaper to stay committed to its duty of promoting exchange and communication between China and the world, and present a true, multi-dimensional and panoramic view of China.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the newspaper's launch.

Huang stressed that at this new starting point, China Daily should help the world better understand China's opinions, wisdom and solutions, tell stories of how the CPC unites the Chinese people and leads them in tireless struggle, and present the historical background and logic behind China's achievements over the past century.

China Daily should further enhance its international communication capacity, step up exchanges and cooperation with the world, and nurture a team of talents with global vision, to build a bridge of exchange and communication between civilizations and nations.

