Top 100 tourist routes to experience CPC history

Xinhua) 10:01, June 01, 2021

Visitors walk along a "Red Army path" at the foot of Liupanshan Mountain in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2019. A total of 18 significant historical scenarios of the Long March were reproduced on the 2.5-kilometer-long "Red Army path" where visitors can retrace the history of the Long March and learn the Long March spirit.(Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday unveiled 100 tourist routes to help people know more about the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

This came as part of the efforts to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC.

Among the select routes, 52 help people revisit the CPC's struggle over the revolutionary years, 20 are group products that stand for the country's progress in science and technology as well as infrastructure construction, and the remaining 28 will introduce China's efforts in poverty alleviation, rural vitalization and ecological improvement.

China's sites with revolutionary backgrounds have experienced a tourism boom in recent years, receiving 1.41 billion trips in 2019, up from 140 million in 2004, according to data from the ministry.

The routes were cherry-picked by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in cooperation with the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee and the National Development and Reform Commission.

