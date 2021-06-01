3D painting vivifies Yellow River stones

Ecns.cn) 14:00, June 01, 2021

Guided by their teacher, primary and middle school students from Lanzhou, Gansu Province create lifelike pets on the Yellow River stones. Considering the shape and texture of the stones, they ingeniously integrated these vivid 3D pet paintings with these stones. (Photo: China News Service/Gao Zhan)

