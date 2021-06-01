Home>>
3D painting vivifies Yellow River stones
(Ecns.cn) 14:00, June 01, 2021
Guided by their teacher, primary and middle school students from Lanzhou, Gansu Province create lifelike pets on the Yellow River stones. Considering the shape and texture of the stones, they ingeniously integrated these vivid 3D pet paintings with these stones. (Photo: China News Service/Gao Zhan)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.