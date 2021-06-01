U.S. political manipulation is wrecking Hong Kong's democracy in nature

On May 27, the Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China passed overwhelmingly a bill on amending the electoral laws, marking the completion of local legislative work for improving Hong Kong's electoral system.

Photo taken on Aug. 5, 2019 shows China's national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) on the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

While Hong Kong has taken another step in bettering laws and systems for tackling root issues and preventing chaos, some U.S. politicians seem anxious, and even announced a statement to slander and defame China. By doing so, they actually intend to sabotage Hong Kong's democratic political system.

In grossly interfering in China's internal affairs, the U.S. has exposed its ulterior motives of undermining Hong Kong's democracy and the rule of law.

The passage of the bill is an important measure of Hong Kong to carry out a relevant decision of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, and to put into practice of the spirit of the Standing Committee of the NPC on amendments.

It will further close loopholes in Hong Kong's original electoral system, establish a new order of "patriots administering Hong Kong", promote the steady advances of Hong Kong's democratic political system on a healthy and orderly track, provide a more solid guarantee for Hong Kong to achieve sound governance, and safeguard China's national sovereignty, security, development interests and Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability.

To ensure "patriots administering Hong Kong" is what the majority of Hong Kong residents want.

Improving the electoral system of Hong Kong involves a whole process. After the NPC finished relevant revisions, the Hong Kong government submitted the amendment bill concerning Hong Kong's electoral system to the LegCo, which will then review the bill efficiently within one month or so.

Then patriotic political and social groups and people from all walks of life actively made suggestions to perfect the bill or voiced support for the bill before it was brought to the LegCo for a final decision.

The smooth and professional legislative process demonstrates that perfecting Hong Kong's electoral system is supported by Hong Kong residents, and is an irresistible trend.

In recent years, the U.S. seem to have claimed itself spokesperson of Hong Kong people and guardian of Hong Kong democracy.

In its statement following the passage of the bill, the U.S. hypocritically called on listening to the voices of Hong Kong people. Ironically, it fails to listen to the voices of American people itself.

If some U.S. officials cared about the people even a little bit, the country wouldn't have to pay such an astonishing price under the gloomy COVID-19 epidemic. The U.S. has reported over 33 million confirmed cases and 600,000 fatalities, ranking the first in the world.

It is ridiculous that the U.S., a country that seems unable to alleviate its own democratic deficits and governance chaos, pays much attention to Hong Kong's democracy. Besides, the international community has already realized that the U.S. way of "paying attention to" the democracy of a country or a region will only bring disasters.

The U.S. should focus more on its own affairs, instead of making irresponsible remarks about Hong Kong's democracy.

In the statement, the U.S. openly supported illegalities and crimes and demanded the release of criminals who violated China's law on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong, showing a double standard that disobeys the rule of law.

The attempt of the U.S. not only revealed the true intentions of some U.S. politicians for causing chaos in Hong Kong, but proved that the role of the law in facilitating Hong Kong's "one country, two systems" cause.

Since the implementation of the law, Hong Kong's violent and illegal demonstrations have been effectively curbed, economic and social development have restored order and stability, and people's right to live and work in peace have been fully protected by law.

The passage of the bill on amending the electoral laws also shows that the quality and efficiency of Hong Kong's democracy have been greatly improved without the disruptive influence from forces with evil intentions in the LegCo.

Hong Kong has weathered storms and ushered in a new stage for development, and its practice of "one country, two systems" is also embracing a new chapter. China will never allow any force or anyone to stir up trouble in Hong Kong.

No matter how many lies and political manipulations some U.S. politicians have pulled on Hong Kong-related issues, they will never change the general trend of Hong Kong from chaos to governance, and then to prosperity.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People's Daily to express its views on foreign policy.)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)