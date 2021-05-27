Hong Kong legislature passes amendments to electoral laws

Xinhua) 16:54, May 27, 2021

Photo taken on March 12, 2021 shows the exterior of the headquarters of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government and the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Hong Kong is expected to hold elections of the Election Committee and the LegCo on Sept. 19 and Dec. 19 this year, respectively, and the Chief Executive election on March 27, 2022.

HONG KONG, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's legislature passed amendments to electoral laws on Thursday, wrapping up the local legislation of improving the financial hub's electoral system.

The Improving Electoral System (Consolidated Amendments) Bill 2021 was approved in its third reading by the Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), after it was first brought to lawmakers on April 14.

The bill's passage followed related amendments made at the state level by the country's top legislature earlier this year.

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress adopted on March 30 the amended Annex I and Annex II to the HKSAR Basic Law, which concerns methods for the selection of the HKSAR chief executive and the formation of the LegCo.

Hong Kong is expected to hold elections of the Election Committee and the LegCo on Sept. 19 and Dec. 19 this year, respectively, and the Chief Executive election on March 27, 2022.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)