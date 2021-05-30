Hong Kong's fourth wave of COVID-19 ends: expert
HONG KONG, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Yuen Kwok-yung, government adviser and professor of the University of Hong Kong, said on Saturday that after reviewing some recent COVID-19 confirmed cases, it is believed that the fourth wave of the epidemic in Hong Kong has ended.
He said, however, that a fifth wave is possible and the financial hub should get prepared for it. "The virus is very powerful and things can get out of control even if there is only one loophole that lets the virus in."
Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection reported one new imported case on Saturday, taking the total tally to 11,837.
Yuen stressed that having a high vaccination rate is the key for people to live a normal life amid the epidemic.
Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26. So far, more than 2.28 million vaccine doses have been administered. About 1.31 million people have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, including more than 966,400 people fully vaccinated.
