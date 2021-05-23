16 dead during mountain marathon in China's Gansu

LANZHOU, May 23 (Xinhua) -- At least 16 people were confirmed dead and five others missing during a mountain marathon 100 km cross-country race in northwest China's Gansu Province, rescuers said Sunday.

Extreme weather hit the area during the race which was held on Saturday morning in the Yellow River Stone Forest tourist site in Jingtai County, Baiyin City.

According to the rescue headquarters, at about 1 p.m. Saturday, hails, freezing rain and gales hit the area of the race's high-altitude stage between 20 to 31 kilometers. Participants suffered from physical discomfort and loss of temperature due to the sudden drop in air temperature.

Some of the participants went missing and the race was halted.

As of 3 a.m. Sunday, 16 people were found dead and the rescue of the five missing people is under way.

Local governments initiated an emergency response and organized more than 700 rescuers to search the missing people.

The temperature dropped again during the night due to the area's complex terrain and topography, making the search and rescue more difficult.

As of 3 a.m. Sunday, 151 participants have been confirmed to be safe, of which five with minor injuries are being treated in the hospital and in stable condition.

A total of 172 people took part in the race.

