Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 3, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

2020 Beijing Marathon canceled

(Xinhua)    12:08, December 03, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- The 2020 Beijing Marathon is to be canceled amid COVID-19 containment protocols, organizers revealed on Thursday.

An announcement by the organizing committee said that the cancelation of the competition is the first in its 40-year history.

Upon hearing the news, Chinese netizens took to social media to express their support for the move.

"It's a pity to hear this but I will support the decision," wrote one netizen.

"A short parting is for a better reunion. I look forward to the competition next year," wrote another.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Du Mingming)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York