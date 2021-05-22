China, Malaysia to further enhance cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin via video link in Beijing, capital of China, May 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday met with Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin via video link, and both sides expressed willingness to deepen bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation.

Li said that China and Malaysia have maintained long-term friendly relations and made positive contributions to promoting regional peace, stability and development.

He said the pandemic still wreaks havoc worldwide and no country can avoid it, adding that the international community should strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation and jointly build a global community of health for all.

Malaysia is the first country to sign an intergovernmental cooperation agreement on COVID-19 vaccines and make a reciprocal arrangement for vaccination with China, Li said.

China supports Malaysia in improving its vaccine production capacity, supports health departments and epidemic prevention experts of the two countries in enhancing exchanges and experience sharing, Li said, adding that he hopes Malaysia will ensure that Chinese citizens in Malaysia are vaccinated soon.

Despite the impact of the pandemic, China-Malaysia trade has grown, a fact that demonstrates the close ties of interests and complementarity of cooperation between the two sides, Li said.

Li said that China is willing to enhance cooperation with Malaysia in the fields of trade and investment, digital economy, manufacturing, agriculture and construction of maritime transportation infrastructure.

China encourages its companies to invest in Malaysia in accordance with market rules and commercial principles, so as to better achieve mutual benefits and win-win results.

Muhyiddin Yassin said that Malaysia highly values its relations with China and stands ready to enhance cooperation with China in the fields of trade and investment, digital economy, high technology, industrial parks, and agriculture, and welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest and develop in Malaysia.

Muhyiddin Yassin expressed Malaysia's hope to continue cooperation with China in combating the pandemic, and that Malaysia will provide convenience for Chinese citizens there to get inoculated.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.

