Malaysia reports 1,482 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Xinhua) 15:48, April 01, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia reported 1,482 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 345,500.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that two of the new cases are imported and with 1,480 being local transmissions.

Seven more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 1,272.

Another 1,070 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 329,624 or 95.4 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 14,604 active cases, 164 are being held in intensive care and 81 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

