Report on global COVID-19 origin tracing stands test of history: Chinese expert
Medical workers transfer a COVID-19 patient in severe and critical condition to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward at the Zhongfaxincheng campus of Tongji Hospital affiliated to Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The report on the WHO-convened global study of COVID-19 origins by a WHO-China joint team is based on existing data and evidence and can stand the test of history, a senior Chinese expert said Wednesday.
China was the first country to report COVID-19 cases, so the global tracing of virus origins was first conducted here in China, said Liang Wannian, team leader from the Chinese side of the joint expert team.
Speaking at a press briefing by the Chinese expert members of the joint study, Liang noted that origin tracing of the virus is a continuous work.
He added that further tracing of COVID-19 origins will be carried out around the globe, based on the findings of the study in China.
