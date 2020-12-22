China has played significant role in upholding int'l trading system: Malaysian PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China has played a significant role in upholding the international trading system and opposing protectionism and unilateralism since the outbreak of COVID-19, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday.

Muhyiddin made the remarks in his video address at the World Chinese Economic Summit 2020 held in Kuala Lumpur. "Indeed, China's vocal views that we should not use COVID-19 as an excuse for insularity and inward-looking policies, resonated strongly with Malaysia," he said.

Against the background of the pandemic leading to international community facing a serious health crisis, Muhyiddin said, countries around the world should continue to remain true to fundamental philosophies and rules that govern international trade, which in turn provide certainty and predictability for businesses.

"It then ensues that we must resist protectionism and unilateralism; allow for unimpeded flows of cross-border goods and services, and ensure minimal disruptions to regional and global supply chains," he said, pointing out that China had played a significant role in such regard.

During the one-day event, officials, businessmen, and experts from a number of countries and regions via virtual links discussed such topics as China and globalisation, enhancing connectivity and business cooperation under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, and the Digital Silk Road.

The World Chinese Economic Summit is one of the most influential economic forums in Malaysia.