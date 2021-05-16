Xi's article on utilizing revolutionary resources to be published
BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Chinese President Xi Jinping on utilizing revolutionary resources and passing on revolutionary traditions will be published Sunday.
The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be carried by this year's 10th issue of the Qiushi Journal.
The article calls revolutionary museums and memorials, museums of Party history, and martyrs' cemeteries pools of revolutionary traditions.
Such resources offer vivid teaching materials to consolidate revolutionary ideals and convictions, the article notes, urging efforts to strengthen education on revolutionary traditions and patriotism and improve ideological and moral education for the young people.
"Every time I go to revolutionary base areas for inspections, I would visit local revolutionary memorial sites to demonstrate that the CPC always holds high the banner of revolution, remains committed to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics and continues to advance the undertaking pioneered by revolutionary forefathers," Xi said in the article.
Noting that the establishment of the political power of the CPC, the People's Republic of China and socialism with Chinese characteristics are all hard-earned achievements, the article calls for paying tribute to the revolutionary martyrs, remembering them and passing on their revolutionary legacy.
