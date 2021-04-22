How Xi's remarks at Tsinghua resonate with young Chinese

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping this week paid a visit to Tsinghua University, his alma mater and one of the country's top universities, ahead of its 110th anniversary.

During his inspection of the university on Monday, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talked with students, teachers, and researchers and expressed his expectations.

Noting that China's youth today are living in a golden age, Xi urged them to shoulder their responsibilities in the pursuit of national rejuvenation.

Xi's remarks received a warm response among youths and educators across the country.

Li Dingyin, a postgraduate student from Guizhou University's College of Agriculture, has been participating in a university program that sends students to the countryside to engage in poverty relief work.

"General Secretary Xi has called on young people to love our country and the people, and expects us to cultivate our moral character," Li recalled.

"As a student of agriculture, working at the grassroots level is the best way to hone my skills and lead a meaningful, purposeful life," said Li, who is currently working on his thesis.

While visiting a gymnasium at the Tsinghua campus, Xi stressed the well-rounded development of students in terms of moral grounding, intellectual and physical ability, aesthetic sensibility, and work skills.

Song Kexin, a member of a women's basketball team of the university, was training at the gym when Xi visited.

"The general secretary attaches great importance to the development of sports. As an athlete and university student, I will train harder to bring more honor to my motherland and my university," said Song.

Inspired by Xi's remarks on sports development, Lin Meng, an ice and snow sports teacher of the Beijing Sport University, vowed to improve students' skills and help them develop an unyielding and innovative spirit, as the Beijing Winter Olympic Games is approaching.

Lu Xiaobo, dean of the Academy of Arts & Design, Tsinghua University, reported his ongoing work to Xi during the inspection.

Noting that art and design play a significant role in the country's new development stage, Lu pledged efforts to nurture more talented youngsters in the arts who have a broader vision and a stronger sense of responsibility and devotion.

During his inspection, Xi urged the young generation to boldly make pioneering efforts and breakthroughs, contribute to the country with their talents, and keep forging ahead to serve society.

Hu Zhe, a Ph.D. student at the School of Information Science and Technology, Fudan University, said young people must have the courage to tackle difficulties in core technological research that hinder the country's development and to accelerate the pace of innovation.

Peng Yingying, a young academic in philosophy and social sciences at Peking University, said young scholars in the field should be capable of dealing with major theoretical issues and making innovations. Meanwhile, Chen Weiwei, an animation major student at Guangzhou Vocational College of Technology & Business, said vocational students should master technologies and skills that serve the needs of emerging industries and at the same time pursue fine workmanship and excellence.

