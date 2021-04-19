Xi's remarks about Asian countries' solutions to global challenges

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Government officials, experts and leaders of businesses worldwide have gathered at a four-day forum starting Sunday in China's southern province of Hainan.

Founded in 2001, the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) is committed to promoting regional economic integration and bringing Asian countries closer to their development goals.

Here are some of the remarks made by Chinese President Xi Jinping to encourage cooperation between Asian countries and collaboration between Asia and the rest of the world.

Sept. 16, 2014

Xi published a signed article titled "Let us become partners in pursuit of our dreams" prior to his state visit to Sri Lanka.

-- "As a Sri Lankan proverb goes, give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; and teach a man how to fish and you feed him for life," Xi said.

-- "China will put into practice its guiding principles for neighborhood diplomacy, i.e. amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness in its cooperation with Sri Lanka in every way so that China's development may benefit the people of Sri Lanka to a greater extent," he said in the article.

April 19, 2015

Xi published a signed article titled "Long Live China-Pakistan Friendship" prior to his first-ever state visit to Pakistan.

-- "My friend's lovely image dwells in the mirror of my heart; I tilt my head slightly, and here it comes into my sight," Xi quoted a line from a Urdu poem.

-- "Committed to building a China-Pakistan community of common destiny, we cooperate to expand our converging interests and strive for common development. Our aim is to deliver even more benefits to our peoples and realize brighter development prospects," Xi said.

Nov. 19, 2018

Xi published a signed article titled "Open up a New Future Together for China-Philippine Relations" ahead of his state visit to the Southeast Asian country.

-- "As a Philippine proverb goes, 'Seize today, or you will lose tomorrow.' China will work with the Philippines to seize the opportunity and go along with the trend of our time," Xi said.

-- "China welcomes the Philippines and other countries on board the express train of its development. China will work with other countries to firmly uphold the WTO-centered multilateral trading system and promote the evolution of the international political and economic order in a fairer and more equitable direction," he said.

Nov. 10, 2020

Xi sent a congratulatory letter to the opening of the first conference of the International Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation of the BFA.

-- A new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is on the upswing in today's world, bringing about profound changes to human development and offering a new path for solving and responding to difficulties and challenges for global development, Xi said.

-- Noting that the world is now facing the COVID-19 pandemic and other various challenges, he said China stands ready to work with countries worldwide to strengthen scientific and technological innovation and cooperation, and push for more open, inclusive and mutually beneficial international exchanges in the area, so as to contribute to promoting the global economic recovery and safeguarding people's health.

Nov. 20, 2020

Xi addressed the 27th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Beijing via video link.

-- "There is a Malay proverb that goes, 'bukit sama didaki, lurah sama dituruni,' which means to climb the hill together and go down the ravine together. It aptly captures the spirit of our Asia-Pacific family. COVID-19 serves as another reminder that only solidarity and cooperation can enable us to prevail over challenges," Xi said.

Jan. 25, 2021

Xi addressed the World Economic Forum Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda.

-- "China will continue to share its experience with other countries, do its best to assist countries and regions that are less prepared for the pandemic, and work for greater accessibility and affordability of COVID-19 vaccines in developing countries," Xi said.

March 29, 2021

Xi held a telephone conversation with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

-- China stands ready to work with Sri Lanka to boost bilateral cooperation and provide robust impetus for the latter's post-pandemic economic recovery and sustainable development, Xi said.

He suggested that the two countries steadily push forward major projects like the Colombo Port City and the Hambantota Port, and promote high-quality collaboration in jointly building the Belt and Road.

