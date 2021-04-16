Home>>
Xi attends China-France-Germany climate summit
(Xinhua) 18:51, April 16, 2021
BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the Video Summit on Climate between China, France and Germany in Beijing on Friday.
(Web editor: Du Mingming, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi's article on Party history learning to be published
- Various events planned to mark CPC centenary
- Xi Jinping on archeological research
- Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on archeological research
- Xi Jinping on socialist democracy
- Senior CPC officials report work to CPC Central Committee, Xi
- Xi's article on rule of law to be published
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.