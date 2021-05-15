DRC president hails mining, infrastructure cooperation with China

Xinhua) 13:50, May 15, 2021

KINSHASA, May 14 (Xinhua) -- President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi said on Thursday that he attaches great importance to DRC-China relations and intends to deepen mining and infrastructure cooperation with Chinese companies.

Tshisekedi made the remarks while inspecting the Sino Congolaise des Mines (Sicomines), a joint venture between the DRC state mining company Gecamines and a group of Chinese companies, in Kolwezi of the southeastern province of Lualaba.

During the inspection, Tshisekedi expressed his willingness to promote Sicomines projects, for the sake of DRC's economic prospect as well as win-win cooperation between the two countries.

The DRC attaches great importance to its relations with China, he said, noting that his country will commit to facilitating cooperation between the two countries' companies, especially in the fields of mining and infrastructure, so as to turn cooperation with China into "development opportunities".

Building infrastructure is also an important task for Sicomines. To date, 31 infrastructure projects invested by the Chinese side have been completed, including the Boulevard du 30 Juin (Boulevard of June 30th), Kinshasa's main transport artery.

