UN Security Council condemns attack on UN peacekeeping mission in DRC
UNITED NATIONS, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The Security Council strongly condemned Monday's attack on the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which killed one Malawian blue helmet.
The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the victim, the Malawian authorities and the UN in a press statement.
They condemned in the strongest terms all attacks and provocations against the peacekeeping mission, known by its French acronym as MONUSCO. The council members underlined that deliberate attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. They called on the Congolese authorities to swiftly investigate the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.
The council members stressed the importance of MONUSCO having the necessary capacities to fulfill its mandate and promote the safety and security of the UN peacekeepers, pursuant to relevant Security Council resolutions.
They reiterated their full support for the stabilizing action of MONUSCO and its contingents and expressed their deep appreciation to MONUSCO's troop- and police-contributing countries.
