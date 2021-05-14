U.S. can’t just get away from it all in Afghan issues

Photo taken on May 9, 2021 shows the books of students who were killed in a car bomb attack in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. (Photo by Rahmatullah Alizadah/Xinhua)

Recently, over 80 people were killed in successive explosions outside a girls’ high school in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, most of the victims were girl students.

This outrageous act once again highlighted the complexity and vulnerability of the security situations in Afghanistan.

The international society believes that the U.S. and NATO might cause greater security risks for the country if they don't withdraw their troops from it in a responsible manner.

It must be underlined that any act of terrorism is an unforgivable crime, regardless of when and where it happens, for what reason it is committed, or whoever commits it.

The successive explosions in Kabul this time were astonishing. Such a violent crime was a severe challenge against human civilization, and shall be strongly condemned by the international society.

Sadly, this attack was not uncommon. Considering domestic politics, the White House declared last month to withdraw all the remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, so as to get out of the War in Afghanistan that has lasted 20 years.

The decision soon impacted the situations in Afghanistan. Since the U.S. and NATO officially kicked off the withdrawal on May 1, bomb attacks frequently happened in the country, which has seriously threatened the peace and stability of Afghanistan and the security of its people.

The Wall Street Journal said in an editorial that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan might make humanitarian disaster more immediate. “A U.S. presence can’t thwart every horrific attack, but leaving means accepting there will be more of them,” it said, adding that the attack on the school in Kabul is a likely preview.

The wars arbitrarily launched by the U.S. have brought disasters to a number of countries and regions, and the War in Afghanistan is one of them. It is reported that since entering Afghanistan in October 2001, the U.S. troops caused the deaths of more than 30,000 civilians, injured more than 60,000 civilians, and created about 11 million refugees. Today, to get rid of the war, the White House seems urgent to withdraw the American troops. However, the security risks are still on the Afghan people.

According to New York Times, the Taliban have started offensives in the south and the north after the start of the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops. At least 44 civilians and 139 government forces were killed in Afghanistan in the past week, the highest weekly death toll since October

Afghan issues are complicated, and must be solved with joint efforts from both in and out of the country, or it would be counterproductive. The international society shall uphold justice and do as much as it can to promote peace through talks, so as to contribute more positive energy to the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

At present, the U.S. is the biggest exterior factor of the Afghan issues. The White House shall not duck its responsibilities and get away from it all. Its withdrawal must be implemented in an orderly and responsible manner, and aim at preventing further escalation of violence in the country and preventing terrorist forces from ramping up and creating trouble. It shall create a favorable exterior environment for the Intra-Afghan Negotiations, not the other way around.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People’s Daily to express its views on foreign policy.)

