Commentary: What it takes for long-term peace in Afghanistan

Xinhua) 16:53, May 12, 2021

KABUL, May 12 (Xinhua) -- A succession of explosive attacks in Afghanistan has worsened the security situation in the conflict-battered nation, following an abrupt announcement by the United States of a complete withdrawal of forces from the country.

To ensure that Afghanistan doesn't collapse into chaos requires an end to the current violence, the withdrawal of foreign troops in an orderly and responsible manner, and relevant parties to sit down at the negotiation table to advance the country's peace and reconciliation process.

On Saturday, three consecutive explosions outside a secondary school for girls in western Kabul killed at least 50 people and injured over 100 others.

Meanwhile, militant attacks in Afghanistan have increased, with the Taliban stepping up activities since the start of the withdrawal of U.S.-led forces on May 1.

Ending violence is the first step to calm the situation in the country. The growing violence, especially the number of civilian casualties, has deeply concerned the international community, with the United Nations Security Council on Monday stressing the importance of sustained efforts to end violence and protect civilians.

In addition, foreign military forces should be withdrawn in an orderly and responsible manner to prevent terrorist groups from taking any chance to create turbulence, and to ensure a peaceful political transition in Afghanistan. A sudden withdrawal at this stage is inappropriate and irresponsible since fighting continues in the country.

"The merciless killing of civilians and Taliban attacks on government forces in several provinces demonstrate the outcome of foreign troops pull-out from Afghanistan," Afghan political analyst Nazari Pariani said.

U.S. President Joe Biden's recent remarks that Washington has achieved its goal of smashing al-Qaeda's network was doubted by Afghan public opinion.

The U.S.-led war on terror in Afghanistan has been described by local observers as a failure. Countless Afghans including civilians, security personnel and Taliban militants have been killed in so-called anti-terror combat, yet the brutal fighting and bloody attacks continue.

To prevent the country from being dragged into a protracted war and becoming a heaven for violence and terrorism once again, the only choice is to promote the peace and reconciliation process through dialogue and international cooperation.

The fate of Afghanistan should be decided by the Afghan people. Adherence to the principle of "Afghan-led and Afghan-owned," which is in line with the requirements of the Security Council's relevant resolutions, is the only way to realize national security and the reconstruction in the country.

In this domestic process, any political arrangement should have broad representation and inclusiveness to make all factions and ethnic groups in Afghanistan equally involved in political life and share state power.

Meanwhile, the international community and countries in the region should uphold justice and support the negotiations to achieve peace, instead of moving away from peace. No external force should impose itself on Afghanistan or use Afghanistan for its own selfish gains.

An international conference on the Afghan peace process will be held in Istanbul after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, opening a window of opportunity to end the long-running conflict in the war-torn country. All Afghan factions should seize the chance to focus on the interests of the country and the people, advance negotiations, and reach a future political arrangement that is acceptable to all factions.

The cessation of war and long-term peace have always been the common will of the over 30 million Afghan people. Domestic efforts together with the support of regional countries and the international community are needed to bring stability to the country.

