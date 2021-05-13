Taiwan DPP criticized for its refusal of mainland vaccines

A Taiwan compatriot receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Shanghai Guanghua Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine in east China's Shanghai, April 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday criticized the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's refusal to receive COVID-19 vaccines and kits from the mainland.

The DPP authority ignores the health and well-being of Taiwan people, and fabricates absurd reasons to refuse the vaccines and kits, practicing "dark politics," said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

She made the remarks in response to a question concerning the shortage of vaccines in Taiwan, where many people are eagerly awaiting donations of vaccines and kits from the mainland.

"We attach great importance to the lives and health of Taiwan compatriots, and Taiwan compatriots who live in the mainland are treated equally when it comes to vaccine use," she said.

On May 7, The World Health Organization (WHO) approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm for emergency use, making it the sixth vaccine to receive WHO approval for its safety, efficacy and quality.

