Uruguay's president gets second dose of CoronaVac vaccine
MONTEVIDEO, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou on Monday received his second dose of China's CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19.
After getting the jab at the Maciel public hospital in Montevideo, the president thanked "the team of vaccinators" via Twitter, calling them the "pride of the nation."
Lacalle received the first dose at the end of March, the worst month of the epidemic in Uruguay.
Speaking to reporters on Monday morning, Lacalle said that "what is most worrying" is "the loss of classes for children" as a result of school closure at the end of March, adding that officials will soon announce whether they plan to prolong the closure.
Uruguay's immunization plan, which mainly applies CoronaVac vaccines, began on March 1 and has so far vaccinated more than 32 percent of the population.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak on March 13, 2020, Uruguay has registered 184,865 cases and 2,326 deaths.
Photos
Related Stories
- Shanghai starts COVID-19 vaccination for Taiwan compatriots
- People receive Chinese vaccines in Ecatepec, Mexico
- Commentary: Trustworthy Chinese vaccines can help raise inoculation in Europe
- Chinese CDC director refutes interpretation of ‘low protection rate of Chinese vaccines,’ says it confuses scientific vision he proposes to improve efficacy
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.