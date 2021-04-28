Immunised Lao people offer reassurance over Chinese COVID-19 vaccine safety

Xinhua) 14:04, April 28, 2021

VIENTIANE, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Some Lao people who have received COVID-19 vaccination have reassured about the safety of Chinese vaccines based on their personal experiences, according to a report by the Lao Vientiane Timesdaily Wednesday.

Chanthasouk Syvongsa, a resident of Lao capital Vientiane, just received two doses of Sinopharm vaccines. "I had my first injection on March 26 at the 103 Hospital and, like everyone else, was required to wait for 20-30 minutes to see if there were side effects or allergies," he said.

"Afterwards I felt sleepy for a little while but the next day I felt fine and was able to do everything I normally do, except that I wasn't supposed to drink alcohol for seven days."

He had the second injection on April 23.

"I felt a bit sore around the injection site but when I woke up the next morning I was back to normal, except that again I had to wait seven days before drinking any alcohol," Chanthasouk said.

"I'd like to put an end to the fears of people who are reluctant to be vaccinated because of a video clip that's been circulated on social media about serious side effects and people even dying from the vaccine. However, I'm still breathing after my second injection," he stressed.

Authorities are urging everyone in Laos to have COVID-19 vaccinations when they are made available, in order to prevent the spread of the virus. It is anticipated that about 20 percent of the Lao population, or about 1.6 million people, will be vaccinated this year.

The first vaccinations in Laos were given to volunteer medical staff at the end of last year. So far, most of the vaccines Laos has received are developed by Sinopharm (China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.).

Chanthasouk said, "If we are vaccinated, it protects not only ourselves but our families, especially those with several elderly people and children living together."

Souphatta Vongkhammany, another resident in Vientiane who have received two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, said she was confident the COVID-19 vaccine was not harmful.

Having found no signs of any side effects or allergies on herself, the lady urged everyone who had not yet been immunized to go to a vaccination center as soon as possible.

When receiving the second batch of China-donated vaccines on March 31, Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh expressed gratitude to China, and also said the inoculation of the first batch of China-donated vaccines has so far seen no report of severe side effects.

Meanwhile, the third batch of China-donated vaccines arrived at the Wattay International Airport in Vientiane on Monday.

As of Tuesday, Laos has reported 511 COVID-19 infected cases, and the country detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.

