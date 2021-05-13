Mainland denounces DPP's intentional distortion of 1992 Consensus

Xinhua) 08:29, May 13, 2021

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday condemned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for intentionally distorting the 1992 Consensus and attempting to cheat and mislead Taiwan compatriots.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, told a press conference that DPP's move harbors ulterior motives.

Zhu made the remarks in response to the DPP authority's recent claim that the 1992 Consensus is not in line with the public opinion in Taiwan and cannot solve the current issues across the Taiwan Strait.

The 1992 Consensus has acted as the common political foundation for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, clearly defines the nature of cross-Strait ties and is the political consensus reached by the two sides across the Strait via authorized institutions, Zhu said.

Adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence" have constituted the political foundation for exchanges between the mainland and Taiwan including the political parties, she said.

The peaceful development of cross-Strait relations from 2008 to 2016 is attributable to the essential political mutual trust that both sides gained under the basis of the political foundation of the 1992 Consensus, Zhu said.

The setback and even turmoil that cross-Strait relations have encountered since 2016 have been caused by the DPP's denial of the 1992 Consensus, which unilaterally undermined the political foundation for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, she added.

Zhu said that currently the situation across the Taiwan Strait is grim and complex, and cross-Strait relations remain tense and antagonistic. " The DDP authority and 'Taiwan independence' forces should take the blame for this," Zhu said.

"They rely on foreign forces to build themselves up, and have willingly acted as the tool of foreign forces, created cross-Strait hostility, stepped up provocations to seek 'Taiwan independence", gravely undermined the peace and stability across the Strait and seriously damaged the immediate interests of Taiwan compatriots," Zhu said.

Zhu warned that if the DDP authority and "Taiwan independence" forces continue their collusion with foreign forces and step up provocations to seek "Taiwan independence", they will further heighten tensions and unrest across the Strait and drag the people of Taiwan into danger.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)