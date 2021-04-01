Mainland spokesperson slams DPP authority's comments on amended HKSAR Basic Law annexes

Xinhua) 16:22, April 01, 2021

Photo taken on March 12, 2021 shows the exterior of the headquarters of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government and the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson Wednesday told Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority to immediately cease its political manipulation of Hong Kong affairs.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when responding to the irresponsible comments made by the DPP authority regarding the newly amended annexes to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Basic Law.

The DPP authority's attacks on the amendment have once again exposed its malicious intentions of slandering the "one country, two systems," destabilizing Hong Kong and seeking "Taiwan independence," Zhu said.

The adoption of the amended annexes has provided fortified institutional guarantees to ensure the full and faithful implementation of the principle of "one country, two systems" and "patriots administering Hong Kong," and enduring peace, stability and prosperity in Hong Kong, she said.

The DPP authority must immediately cease its political manipulation of Hong Kong affairs and withdraw its hands, otherwise it will face severe punishment, Zhu warned.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)