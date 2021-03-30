DPP slammed for smearing mainland on Xinjiang-related issues

March 30, 2021

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Monday slammed Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for smearing and slandering the mainland based on the lies and false information fabricated by external anti-China forces.

The mainland firmly opposes the move, which is extremely vicious, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Zhu made the remarks in response to recent erroneous remarks by the DPP authority, claiming the mainland has long suppressed Uygurs in Xinjiang.

Over the past 60 years and more, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has fully implemented the Communist Party of China's policies concerning ethnic groups, resolutely implemented the system of regional ethnic autonomy, and worked hard to promote unity, common prosperity and development of all ethnic groups, Zhu said.

With ulterior motives, the DPP authority's act once again fully exposed its usual trick of maliciously manipulating, attacking and smearing everything involving the mainland, Zhu noted.

