CGTN to release its last documentary on fighting terrorism in Xinjiang
(CGTN) 13:16, March 30, 2021
On April 2, CGTN will present a special documentary on fighting terrorism in Xinjiang.
With unprecedented transparency, "The War in the Shadows" is a 60-minute film revealing the reasons behind Xinjiang's terrorism from inside of the region.
