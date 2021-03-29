Home>>
MOFA: Major Western countries are trying to 'destabilize China' through political manipulation
(CGTN) 12:45, March 29, 2021
Photo/Xinhua
The U.S., UK, European Union (EU) and Canada have exercised political manipulation to destabilize China, a spokesperson for the regional government of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region said on Monday in Beijing.
During a press briefing on Xinjiang-related issues held by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Xinjiang Regional Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Xu Guixiang rejected accusations of "genocide" in the region.
Asked about the boycott in China of Swedish clothing retailer H&M over a statement last year saying it would cease use of Xinjiang cotton because of human rights concerns, Xu said that a company shouldn't politicize its economic behavior.
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- False claims aim to hurt prosperity of Xinjiang
- BCI's China office: No 'forced labor' found in Xinjiang
- US forces ‘Xinjiang forced labor’ narrative on enterprises, industry agencies
- China hits back to sanction UK individuals and entities behind smears of Xinjiang
- No forced cotton production labor in Xinjiang: lawmaker
- Revealing how CIA could destabilize China
- Canadian YouTuber explains why the West is targeting Xinjiang
- Let people living there tell real story about Xinjiang: Chinese diplomat
- Chinese ambassador urges cooperation, refutes fabricated reports on Xinjiang in CNN interview
- Everything Xinjiang has done is above board: local lawmaker
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.