MOFA: Major Western countries are trying to 'destabilize China' through political manipulation

CGTN) 12:45, March 29, 2021

Photo/Xinhua

The U.S., UK, European Union (EU) and Canada have exercised political manipulation to destabilize China, a spokesperson for the regional government of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region said on Monday in Beijing.

During a press briefing on Xinjiang-related issues held by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Xinjiang Regional Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Xu Guixiang rejected accusations of "genocide" in the region.

Asked about the boycott in China of Swedish clothing retailer H&M over a statement last year saying it would cease use of Xinjiang cotton because of human rights concerns, Xu said that a company shouldn't politicize its economic behavior.

