Mainland slams Taiwan DPP's attempt to challenge UN resolution embodying one-China principle

Xinhua) 16:10, April 22, 2021

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Thursday lashed out at Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for colluding with external forces and challenging the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 in an attempt to back the "Taiwan independence" fallacy.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the comment when responding to a media query about a recent Taiwan-related act put forward by some U.S. politicians in collusion with the DPP authority.

Ma said trying to deny the ironclad fact that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China is ultimately a pipe dream and is doomed to fail.

Ma noted that Resolution 2758 adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1971 recognizes that the government of the People's Republic of China is the only lawful representative of China to the UN.

The resolution fully embodies the one-China principle upheld by the UN, Ma added.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)