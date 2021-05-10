One third of world's population has received at least one form of TCM-related treatment

People's Daily Online) 14:26, May 10, 2021

Owing to the growing popularity of traditional Chinese medicine (TMC) in 196 countries and regions across the globe, over one third of the world's total population has now undergone at least one form of TCM-related treatment in the past, including acupuncture and massage therapies, according to the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (NATCM).

A health professional prepares to give acupuncture treatment to a recovered COVID-19 patient at a clinic in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 1, 2021. (Photo/Xinhua)

World Health Organization (WHO) statistics indicate that a total of 113 WHO member states have approved the use of acupuncture, of which 29 have established relevant laws and regulations, while 20 have incorporated acupuncture into their medical insurance system.

China has sent medical assistance teams to more than 70 countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America, and almost every medical team has TCM-related personnel, accounting for about 10 percent of their total medical staff, said the NATCM.

Since 2015, China has promoted the construction of 59 demonstration bases for TCM-related foreign exchange and cooperation within the country, and has engaged in the construction of 30 high-quality overseas TCM centers in countries located along the Belt and Road.

In the future, China will further step up its experience sharing in the field of TCM management, introduce TCM services and products in entering the global market, and create a good environment at home and abroad for the overseas development of TCM, explained the NATCM.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)