2021 SCO International Investment and Trade Expo opens in Qingdao
(Xinhua) 11:07, April 27, 2021
Guests visit the 2021 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Investment and Trade Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 26, 2021. The 2021 SCO International Investment and Trade Expo &SCO Qingdao Forum on Local Economic and Trade Cooperation opened here on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
