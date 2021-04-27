2021 SCO International Investment and Trade Expo opens in Qingdao

Xinhua) 11:07, April 27, 2021

Guests visit the 2021 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Investment and Trade Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 26, 2021. The 2021 SCO International Investment and Trade Expo &SCO Qingdao Forum on Local Economic and Trade Cooperation opened here on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)