SCO plans to enhance financial cooperation, continue consultations on establishing SCO Development Bank

NEW DELHI, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Monday announced plans to further enhance financial cooperation, and expressed willingness to continue consultations on the establishment of the SCO Development Bank and the SCO Development Fund (Special Account).

In a joint communique issued after the 19th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of SCO Member States, the heads of delegations highlighted "the significant contribution" of the SCO Business Council and the SCO Interbank Association to facilitating "the interaction of business and financial circles of the member states."

Efforts of member states to improve the effectiveness of measures to support and develop multilateral cooperation of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises of SCO countries were also highlighted during the meeting.

The meeting also underscored the importance of joint approaches to the use of national currencies in mutual settlements between interested SCO member states.

The 19th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of SCO Member States, chaired by Indian Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, was held Monday in a videoconference format.