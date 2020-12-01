Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

SCO plans to enhance financial cooperation, continue consultations on establishing SCO Development Bank

(Xinhua)    16:03, December 01, 2020

NEW DELHI, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Monday announced plans to further enhance financial cooperation, and expressed willingness to continue consultations on the establishment of the SCO Development Bank and the SCO Development Fund (Special Account).

In a joint communique issued after the 19th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of SCO Member States, the heads of delegations highlighted "the significant contribution" of the SCO Business Council and the SCO Interbank Association to facilitating "the interaction of business and financial circles of the member states."

Efforts of member states to improve the effectiveness of measures to support and develop multilateral cooperation of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises of SCO countries were also highlighted during the meeting.

The meeting also underscored the importance of joint approaches to the use of national currencies in mutual settlements between interested SCO member states.

The 19th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of SCO Member States, chaired by Indian Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, was held Monday in a videoconference format.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York