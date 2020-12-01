SCO calls for strengthening regional interaction

NEW DELHI, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Monday called for strengthening regional interaction as it reiterated its support for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) proposed by China.

Reaffirming their support for the BRI, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan noted that the ongoing joint implementation of the initiative, including efforts to bridge the construction of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and BRI, according to a joint communique issued after the 19th meeting of the Council of Heads of Governments of SCO member states.

SCO member states reaffirmed the importance of using the potentials of the countries of the region, international organizations and multilateral associations to form a space of broad, open, mutually beneficial and equal interaction in Eurasia in accordance with international law, primarily the principles of equality, mutual respect and consideration of national interests, said the joint communique.

Russia initiated the creation of a Greater Eurasian Partnership with the participation of member countries of SCO, the EEU, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as other interested states and multilateral associations, it said.

The meeting also emphasized the relevance of promoting and expanding cooperation between the SCO member states in the field of infrastructural connectivity, the creation of a modern transport infrastructure, the introduction of technological innovations in transport, the promotion of the use of digital technologies, including the development of multimodal transport and logistics centers based on satellite navigation, according to the communique.

The 19th meeting of the Council of Heads of Governments of SCO member states, chaired by Indian Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, was held Monday via video link.