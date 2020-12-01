Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

SCO calls for deepening cooperation to create favorable investment conditions

(Xinhua)    13:55, December 01, 2020

NEW DELHI, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Monday called for deepening cooperation between its members in creating favorable conditions for expanding mutual investments and in developing e-commerce.

"The Heads of delegations spoke in favor of further deepening cooperation between the SCO Member States in creating favorable conditions for expanding mutual investments by improving the investment and business climate, as well as in developing e-commerce and spoke in favor of joint development of targeted interaction plans," said a joint communique issued after the 19th meeting of the Council of Heads of Governments of SCO member states.

They consider it important to "expand cooperation in the field of trade in services and prepare a corresponding document," said the document.

The communique also stressed the importance of "supporting small and medium-sized businesses" and that of "implementing the interdepartmental Memorandum of Understanding" on the development of cooperation within the SCO in the field of micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

The 19th meeting of the Council of Heads of Governments of SCO member states, chaired by Indian Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, was held Monday in a videoconference format.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York