SCO calls for deepening cooperation to create favorable investment conditions

NEW DELHI, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Monday called for deepening cooperation between its members in creating favorable conditions for expanding mutual investments and in developing e-commerce.

"The Heads of delegations spoke in favor of further deepening cooperation between the SCO Member States in creating favorable conditions for expanding mutual investments by improving the investment and business climate, as well as in developing e-commerce and spoke in favor of joint development of targeted interaction plans," said a joint communique issued after the 19th meeting of the Council of Heads of Governments of SCO member states.

They consider it important to "expand cooperation in the field of trade in services and prepare a corresponding document," said the document.

The communique also stressed the importance of "supporting small and medium-sized businesses" and that of "implementing the interdepartmental Memorandum of Understanding" on the development of cooperation within the SCO in the field of micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

The 19th meeting of the Council of Heads of Governments of SCO member states, chaired by Indian Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, was held Monday in a videoconference format.