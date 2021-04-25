Video: We Are China

2021 Beijing Half Marathon kicks off

Ecns.cn) 14:40, April 25, 2021

Participants take part in the 2021 Beijing Half Marathon, Beijing, April 24. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)

The 2021 Beijing Half Marathon, halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, resumed on Saturday.

The Half Marathon covers a total length of 21.0975 km, starting from Tiananmen Square and ending at the National Stadium (Bird's Nest).

It is the first time this year that Beijing has held a 10,000-participant sports event.

