Home>>
2021 Beijing Half Marathon kicks off
(Ecns.cn) 14:40, April 25, 2021
Participants take part in the 2021 Beijing Half Marathon, Beijing, April 24. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
The 2021 Beijing Half Marathon, halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, resumed on Saturday.
The Half Marathon covers a total length of 21.0975 km, starting from Tiananmen Square and ending at the National Stadium (Bird's Nest).
It is the first time this year that Beijing has held a 10,000-participant sports event.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- People enjoy blooming flowers by Yongding River in Beijing
- Chinese editor photographs bookworms in "worst reading place" -- Beijing's subway
- Beijing to build commercial aerospace industrial base
- 2 firefighters die in battling Beijing's power station fire
- 12.5 mln people in Beijing vaccinated against COVID-19
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.